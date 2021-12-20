MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meet Greg Newberry. He’s the United States Postal Inspector for the Memphis area. One of his responsibilities is to solve crimes, and he takes his job very seriously.



“Part of our mission at the postal inspection service is to protect our employees, so we are going to go above and beyond to make sure that we meet that mission,” Inspector Newberry said.



Newberry is now on another mission. He wants to know who targeted and robbed three of his letter carriers in October.

Newberry believes one man is responsible for all three robberies. The first robbery happened on October 4 just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Kings Grant Cove.



Newberry said the suspect pulled in front of the letter carrier’s mail truck and blocked him.



“The lone occupant of the vehicle jumped out with a handgun, pointed it at the postal employee and demanded that he exit the postal truck,” Newberry said.



Newberry said the letter carrier managed to get away.



Less than fifteen minutes later, the second letter carrier was robbed not too far away. The postal employee was on the 3800 block of Silver Chalice Drive and the robber used the same tactics.



“He pulled his vehicle in front of the postal truck, jumped out with a gun pointed it at the postal employee and demanded that he exit the postal truck,” Newberry said. “That postal employee did comply, he was then ordered to open up the rear of the postal truck and hand packages to the suspect.”

Investigators said about ten minutes later, the suspect was at it again. This time, he robbed a letter carrier at the 6700 block of Hallshire Drive.



Surveillance video captured the moment the letter carrier was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint.



“The suspect actually went into the back of the truck and grabbed certain packages himself before entering his vehicle and driving away,” Newberry said.



Investigators said this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.



They said he escaped in a 2010 – 2018 white Ford Fusion, with dark colored wheels, a spoiler, sunroof and a plastic covering on the passenger’s side window.



“We are not going to stop until he is brought to justice,” Newberry said.

If you recognize this car or know who robbed these three letter carriers, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH, submit a tip online or call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.



The United State Postal Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Remember, all calls are confidential.