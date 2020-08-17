Tips needed to solve murder of two children in Hickory Hill home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven months ago two Memphis kids were murdered inside their Hickory Hill home.

Now, Memphis police and the FBI have teamed up to find their killers.

Memphis police say last January when someone drove up to a house on Kirby Mills Cove and opened fire, they did more than terrorize a neighborhood. They destroyed a family and took the lives of two innocent kids.

Detectives say the gunmen used assault weapons so powerful dozens of bullets tore through the walls of the brick home like paper.

One of those bullets struck 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett in the head, as she was sitting on the couch watching television when the shooting happened.

Another bullet hit 16-year-old Lequan Boyd, a sophomore at Collierville High School with a bright future ahead.

Paramedics rushed Luckett and Boyd to the hospital, but both died the next day.

Lequan Boyd and Ashlynn Luckett

Officers say this was not the first time gunmen had targeted this family.

Police say just five days before the shooting, someone opened fire on Boyd’s grandmother’s car. A 1-year-old and a 16-year-old were inside at the time. Fortunately they survived.

Investigators do not believe Luckett or Boyd were the intended target.

Police believe someone knows who pulled the trigger, but they’re too afraid to come forward and talk.

“People are scared, and I understand that,” said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department. “I would be scared to if people open up with assault rifles in my cove, but at the same time if we as a community don’t step up and give the information needed to catch those responsible, it’s going to keep going.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.