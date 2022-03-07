MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sharon Ward is a mother desperate for answers after MPD say her son was sitting in traffic when someone pulled out a gun and shot him on October 6.

Officers say after the shooting near I-40 and Sycamore View, Spates, 26, crashed his vehicle.

“Two officers approached my door, and when I answered, I was asked, ‘Do you know Ladarius,'” Ward said. “and I said ‘yes, Ladarius is my son.'”

Ward said Spates was on his way to meet a friend for dinner when the shooting happened.

“I asked ‘Was it something bad? Is Ladarius dead?’ and he nodded his head yes,” Ward said. “I asked what happened. He just said multiple gunshot wounds.”

She said her son was a hard worker, a caring soul, and did not have any enemies.

“He basically spent most of his time with family and his daughter,” Ward said. “He has a three-year-old daughter, and that was his little princess.”

A tragic and senseless shooting has now left his three-year-old daughter to grow up without her father and his mother left to deal with the heartbreak of losing a child to gun violence.

“This is not a pain that you can touch,” Ward said. “No hug can make this pain go away. No ‘I love you’s’ can make this pain go away. No pill can make this pain go away.”

If you know who killed Ladarius Spates, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.