Tennessee man wanted for child sex charges

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —The Lexington, Tennessee police department has been searching for Armando Vazquez for almost two years, after police say he assaulted a child and cut off an electronic monitoring device before his trial.

Vazquez is charged with two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child. Investigators say Vazquez manipulated and victimized two small boys. Police say the assault happened while the boys visited their father, who Vazquez knew.

“This is the worst of the type of violent offenders out there. They prey on the most vulnerable of our community our children,” said police Capt. Jeff Middleton.

Police said it was call from the victim’s mother that started the investigation. When officers went to Vazquez’s house to arrest him, they found evidence Vazquez documented his crime. He was arrested and charged, and later released on a $250,000 bond.

One day before Vazquez was scheduled to go to trial, he was nowhere to be found.

“Mr. Vasquez cut his electronic montoring device off the day before he was required to report for trial day and he has not been seen since,” Middleton said.

Middleton said Vazquez could be hiding anywhere. Officers say Vazquez is known to frequent social media dating sites, and gyms.

“He’s going out in our gay and transgender communities, and we are looking for them to help us because that’s where he will be,” Middleton said.

If you know where Armando Vazquez is hiding you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at

1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). There is currently a $42,500 reward being offer for information leading to his arrest.