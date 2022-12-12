MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story.

WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive.

“He could have lost his life, and that makes me real angry,” Partee said.

Memphis Police said two weeks ago, they responded to a shooting at Kirby High School. When they arrived on the scene, they found 15-year-old Julian Kneeland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said witnesses told them the shooting actually happened just a few feet away at the Sonic.

“Some woman from the school called me and she was telling me that my son had been shot,” Partee said. “I told her, just let me talk to him, just tell me that he is okay. I just wanted to know that he was okay.”

Kneeland was rushed to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition. Partee said her son went over to Sonic to meet his grandmother after school.

She says Kneeland and a couple of other friends were talking and suddenly someone pulled up in a gray Mercedes and started shooting. One of bullets shattered the window of Sonic.

Partee said that’s when her son started running.

“He started to run, as he started to run, he felt shots going through his leg, he just continued to try to get to the school, and he felt another shot that hit him and knocked him down,” Partee said.

Partee said her son told her all the suspects wore masks.

“He was shot twice in his leg, and through his back and through his stomach,” Partee said.

Six days after the shooting, Memphis Police arrested and charged two 16-year-olds with attempted first degree murder.

Memphis Police said this is still an on going investigation and they are still looking for more suspects involved in the shooting. Meanwhile, Kneeland is still recovering from the shooting.

“He’s healing very well, he doing good, he’s in a lot of pain, he’s down but he’s being strong,” Partee said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.