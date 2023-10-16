MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is sharing her story just over a year after losing her teenage son to a shooting in Memphis.

Artimis Moncrief was in town for a visit when he was gunned down in Raleigh. Even before his trip, his mother said he feared for his safety. Kantrell Carter is haunted by what her 19-year-old son said just a few days before he was shot.

“He said, ‘Momma, if I go back to Memphis, they are going to kill me,'” she said.

Memphis Police say on July 11, 2022, Artimis Moncrief was shot in the 2600 block of Parkview Drive. Officers said they found Moncrief in the road unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Carter said she was out of state working when she got a call from one of her son’s friends.

“‘Did you know Bootsy got killed?’ That’s his nickname, Bootsy. I said, ‘No, no, I just talked to him,” she recalled.

Carter said she tried calling her son, but he didn’t answer.

“I broke down. I literally broke down, hollering and screaming. I had a panic attack,” she said.

Memphis Police said surveillance video from right before the shooting shows Moncrief inside the Pride Mart store on Raleigh-LaGrange with another male.

“The way they did him was wrong. He trusted people with his life, and they took it,” Carter said.

Carter said her son was living in Dallas with her and was only visiting Memphis when he was shot. She believes her son knew his killer.

“I’ve been praying. I’ve been praying a lot, and I forgive y’all for what y’all did to my son. The hardest thing to do is to forgive people who wrongly hurt you, but I forgive y’all, but I want justice,” she said.

If you know who killed Artimus Moncrief, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.

