MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in a Memphis neighborhood on a warm July day has left a mother and father in shambles after their 17-year-old son was killed.

Months later, they still do not have closure, and police now need your help finding his killer.

Shan Hester said one of the 100 bullets took her son’s life. Memphis Police said it happened when four cars drove down the 800 block of Ayers Street in South Memphis and started shooting.

Hester said her 17-year-old son, Kheion Key was visiting a friend when bullets start flying and that’s also when Hester’s cell phone started ringing.

“I called one of the numbers back that I didn’t recognize, and they told me that Kheion had been shot and to hurry,” she said.

Hester and Kheion’s father rushed to the hospital to check on their son.

“A lady called us back and had us to wait,” Hester said. “She said that Kheion had surgery and he didn’t make it. I dropped to the floor, and I got up and literally ran out of the hospital running down the street hollering and screaming.”

Kheion’s murder has taken a toll on his family, especially his mother and father.

“Sleepless night, sleepless nights,” Kheion’s father, Travoris Key said. “I think about him 24 everyday. I barely eat.”

Hester said she also thinks about her son daily.

“I wake up thinking about my son. I go to sleep thinking about my son,” she said. “I probably cry every morning on the way to work.”

Police said Key was caught in the middle of an apparent gang-related shooting. Investigators have recovered three of the four cars used in the shooting, but they say they need your help identifying the gunmen.

Hester has this message for her son’s killers:

“You got to answer for what you do, no matter what you do,” she said. “If you don’t get caught now, you get caught later.”

If you know who killed 17-year-old Kheion Key, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.