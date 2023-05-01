MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are looking for suspects who stole a man’s car and shot at him when he tried to get it back.

Three weeks ago, SPD responded to a shooting at the Luxe Apartments on Airways near Church Road. When officers arrived, they found nearly a dozen shell casings and cars damaged with bullet holes– but no victim.

It turns out he had been rushed to Baptist Desoto Hospital with at least six gunshot wounds.

“We have a gentleman still in the hospital that’s been shot numerous times in the back,” said Major Seth Kern of the Southaven Police Department.

Kern says it all started when the victim was alerted that his 2021 Dodge Charger had been stolen. “His vehicle had been stolen from his house, and he was able to track his vehicle to an apartment complex across Airways.”

According to Kern, the victim saw several young individuals when he got out and approached his car. That’s when he was shot from behind several different times.

Kern says he believes the suspects are from the Southaven area and should be considered dangerous. “I would find it hard to believe if they are willing to shoot somebody from behind that this is their first time doing this.”

If you know anything about the shooting at the Luxe Apartments, you are urged to contact the Southaven Police Department at tips@ southaven.org or call the DeSoto County CrimesStoppers at 662-429-8477.