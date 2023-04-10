MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sheryl Lott has waited nearly six years for justice after someone killed her brother in May of 2017.

Police say they found the body of 47-year-old Roger Mayes in a field at the corner of Dison and Person in South Memphis. They say he had been robbed, shot and murdered.

Lott believes this wasn’t a random attack. She thinks a woman lured her brother to South Memphis.

“They took him out to that field and that’s where they ended up taking my brother’s life,”she said.

She doesn’t understand why someone would want to kill Mayes.

“Whatever you asked him for, he would give you the shirt off his back, he was just a real sweet guy,” she said.

For now, Lott is holding on to her faith that someone will be brought to justice.

“I love him dearly, it’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss him,” she said. “In the beginning I was extremely angry, but now I get angry at just the fact that I can’t see him or talk to him when I want to.”

If you know who killed Rodger Mayes, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.