MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A loving mother, sister, and daughter is now at the center of a murder investigation.

Memphis Police found 25-year-old Jerriny Caples killed last November in the Nutbush neighborhood.

“He took my little sister for nothing, mane. She didn’t do nothing to nobody,” Candace Parker said.

She and her father are searching for a killer.

“She told me she was going to school and when she left school, she was going to meet somebody to get some shoes. I guess she never made it that far,” Parker said.

Parker said she tried calling her sister, but her calls went unanswered. She said was highly unusual for the mother of two, so she went to her sister’s house looking for answers.

“When I got to my sister’s house, I felt it,” she said. “Something was wrong and that’s when the detectives told us we had to stay there for a minute. When they said that, I already knew my sister was gone.”

Parker says detectives told them they found her sister’s body inside her white Jeep Cherokee on Print Street.

“She got shot in the head. It came out through the back, through her side,” Parker said. “I never thought I would be putting my sister in a casket, mane. We just want justice for her. That’s it.”

Parker believes the gunman may have known her sister and said she may have been the target of a robbery.

“I just want justice for my sister. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat, y’all. I just need help. I need help.”

If you know who killed Jerriny Caples, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.