MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve.

Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m.

“I just felt like, he trusted the wrong person,” Tamika Yates, Billy’s aunt said.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Gwin in the parking lot unresponsive in a pool of blood.

“My niece called me and she was very upset, she said she had gotten a message on Facebook saying that Billy had gotten shot,” Yates said. “30 to 35 minutes later, she called me back crying and saying Billy is dead.”

When Yates arrived on the scene, blue lights and yellow crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot, and Gwin’s sister was already there.

Tamika Yates is convinced that someone knows something about her nephew’s murder. She says he was hard worker and devoted father to five small children that are now left to grow up without their father.

“To deal with losing my Mom and losing my nephew is very hard because I raised him,” Yates said.

As of now, Memphis Police say no arrests have been made in Gwin’s case. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.