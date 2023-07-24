MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for the suspects responsible for attacking a man inside a convenience store and then robbing his friends in the parking lot.

One of the victims, who wishes to remain anonymous, is still shaken but wants the men to be held accountable.

He and two friends were terrorized and robbed at the A2Z Market on Macon Road earlier this month. Memphis Police say the attack happened just after 4 p.m. and started inside the busy store.

“We went to the gas station so my friend could get a cigarette,” he said. “He went in there, and I’m guessing they saw his gun and tried to take it from him.”

News Channel Three obtained this video showing the man’s friend standing at the cash register when two teens, believed to be between 16 and 19, walked in and attacked him. According to an MPD incident report, the gun the victim carried went off in the store during the attack.

“They took his gun and beat him up in the store. We didn’t know what was happening,” he said.

The crime spree didn’t stop there. “After they left the store and robbed him of his gun, they came to us. They came to the car,” the victim said.

Surveillance video showed the teens jumping into the van and robbing the two people inside the vehicle.

“My other friend was in the passenger seat, and I looked over at him, and he had two guns pointed at his head. I felt like I had three guns pointed at me. I didn’t want to fight. I just said, ‘Y’all can take whatever y’all want.'”

Memphis Police say the robbers got away with cellphones, cash and guns. They were driving a black SUV or Jeep with a white top.

If you recognize the suspects, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put some dangerous criminals behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.