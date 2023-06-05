MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old was gunned down in Orange Mound five years ago, and while many people witnessed the shooting, the killer is still roaming the streets.

“You don’t want to bury your kids,” said Lisa Moore, the victim’s mother.

Memphis Police said Moore’s son, Anthony Smith, was visiting a friend in the 800 block of Boston Street in Orange Mound in May of 2018 when someone shot him.

“His dad called me and said, ‘You need to get to the hospital. Anthony has been shot,” said Moore.

Homicide detectives said someone driving a blue Ford Fusion pulled in front of Smith’s friend’s house and waved to Smith to come over to the car. “My son threw up his hands and took a step back and said, ‘You’re just gonna shoot me?’ And they shot him twice,” Moore said.

Paramedics rushed 20-year-old Smith to the hospital. The doctors did everything they could, but he didn’t make it.

Investigators said several people witnessed the shooting but aren’t talking. Moore said, “I’m hurt. His family is hurt. We want answers, and they know the answers, and they’re not trying to give us the answers.”

Moore believes her son may have been set up. She says someone knows who pulled the trigger. “They’re not talking. They all know, all of them know, they know who did it. They saw it happen.”

Sadly, Smith’s killer is still walking free five years later, and his murder has become a cold case.

If you know who killed Anthony Smith, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.