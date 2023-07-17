MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for the person who hit and killed a teen while he was riding his motorcycle last week. As his mother plans his funeral, police need your help solving the case.

Nakia Bolton has to do something that no mother should ever have to do. She has to bury her child. “I’ve got to go to a funeral home and plan a funeral for my 19-year-old.”

MPD says last Thursday Jason Andrew Jr. was riding his motorcycle in the area of West Mitchell Road and Dagget in Westwood when he was hit by a car. The driver hit Jason and kept going, leaving Jason in the middle of the street bleeding.

Bolton says the accident happened just after 8 p.m. when Jason was on his way to work.

“I turned on the news and it said it was a wreck,” said Bolton. “It was a motorcyclist struck on Mitchell and Daggett– hit and run, the victim in critical condition, no suspect, victim taken to Regional One. I sat and took a breath and grabbed my phone– ‘We got to go.'”

Maybe a mother’s intuition, but Bolton knew immediately Jason was hurt. She could feel it, so she started calling him on his cellphone, but her calls went unanswered.

“That’s my son, I didn’t need nobody to tell me. I knew that was my son,” said Bolton. She called Regional One to see if Jason was at the hospital, and sure enough, they confirmed it.

By the time Bolton had arrived, it was already too late. “I’m a second from a nervous breakdown or something like it– I don’t know. I can’t describe all these emotions and feelings I’m going through.”

Jason’s family wants one thing– justice. “You killed a young man,” said Bolton. “If he had seen you need anything, he would’ve given it to you.”

Police say the driver got away in a silver Nissan Altima.

If you know who ran over and killed Jason Andrew Jr., you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help get a dangerous driver off the streets. Remember, all calls are confidential.