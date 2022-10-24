MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is still searching for answers after her nephew was murdered in August. WREG spoke with her about the memories and the images from the night it all happened.

Debra Turner’s life has been turned upside down. “The last ten weeks have been a living hell,” she said.

Memphis Police said her nephew, 18-year-old Michael Wilkerson was shot and killed on August 6, 2022. It happened just after 11 p.m. near Summer Avenue and White Station Road.

The memories and the images of that night still haunt her today. Turner said she knew its was bad news when Michael’s grandmother called her in the middle of the night.

“I knew something was wrong, the first thing that I said is what’s wrong with little Michael,” Turner said.

She told her that Michael had been shot. Turner said when they arrived on the scene, all they saw were blue lights and yellow crime scene tape.

Homicide detectives say they found Michael’s body sitting in the driver’s seat of a black infinity, and by then, he had already taken his last breath.

According to police, Michael was driving west on Summer Avenue near White Station when he was shot.

“It was two cars that boxed him in on the side and one whipped in front of him so he couldn’t go anywhere,” Turner said.

That’s when the shooters opened fire. Turner said she was told by a witness that the shooters started doing donut in the middle to street to muffle the sound of the gunfire.

“It’s destroyed him. I’m so broken, it’s not funny. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” Anita Wilkerson said, Michael’s grandmother.

This senseless tragedy has left Wilkerson wondering why someone would want her grandson dead. She believes that Michael may have known his killer and was possibly set up by someone close to him.

“What did he do so bad that you had to kill him, he was never mean to anybody,” Wilkerson said.

She said Michael had dreams of going to college and starting his own business. Now, those dreams have been cut short by a senseless act of violence.

“He would give you anything he had, so why would you do something like this,” Wilkerson said.

Police said the shooters were driving a white 4-door vehicle possibly a Chevy Impala, a dark colored Chrysler 300 and dark colored Dodge vehicle, possibly a Charger.

If you know who killed 18-year-old Michael Wilkerson, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH, your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind and $2,000 cash in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.