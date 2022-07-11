FORREST CITY, Ark. — Forrest City Arkansas Police Department are still looking for 20-year-old Jaqwan Norris after one month.

They responded to a shots fired call in June at the corner of South Division and Davis Street just after 12 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke with a man who said he was dropping off two friends when a white Nissan drove by and someone started shooting.

One of the victims identified Norris as the suspect.

“You shouldn’t have to live in fear,” Police Chief Ronald Broussard said. “I don’t want anyone under my watch to be fearful.”

Moments after the first shooting, a second victim told police she pulled up at a house on Davis Street with her two kids when a white Nissan Maxima drove by. She told police the car turned around and came back with the windows rolled down, and someone started shooting.

“My heart bleeds for you,” Broussard said. “My heart goes out to you what you had to witness or suffer such a heinous act of violence.”

The gunman luckily missed the woman and her two kids.

Forrest City Police have issued aggravated assault and criminal mischief warrants for Jaqwan Norris’ arrest.

“I encourage him to turn himself in, turn yourself in,” Broussard said. “If you feel like you are falsely accused of the charges, have your day in court. The longer that you are out there, the guiltier you seem.”

Broussard said he is working on getting more officers hired to keep the city safe.

“I want you to know this. Weeping may endure for a night, but if you hang in there, joy is coming in the morning,” Broussard said. “I want all of y’all to know that I’m going to bring that joy. Through the work of the Lord, with the help for the Lord, or I’m going to bring that joy through some handcuffs. Either way it goes, your joy is on the way.”

If you know where Jaqwan Norris is hiding, you are urged to call the Forrest City Police Department at (870)-633-3434. Your tip could help put Norris behind bars.

All calls are confidential.