MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gwendolyn and Whitman Able are doing their best to make it from one day to the next after their youngest son was taken last year during a senseless act of violence.

“Life has been rough,” Gwendolyn said. “Everyday something reminds me of him. He was an amazing son, always smiling.”

Memphis Police say on Oct. 12, they found Anthony Able, 37, inside his car along Thomas Street and Royal Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

“They sat me down not really saying much, and two of my sisters held my hand and said, ‘We’re not sure, Gwen, but we believe Anthony has been killed,” Gwendolyn said.

Gwendolyn said her son was taking a friend home when four men in a dark-colored Infiniti pulled up and yelled, “Man your gas tank cap is open.”

“The witness said somebody jumped out with a gun and said, ‘don’t move,'” she said.

Whitman said when his son tried to get away, one of the men started shooting.

“It was a green laser on the weapon that was used,” he said. “One shot went through the back of the seat and hit him, and the second shot went through the steering wheel into the floorboard.”

Able’s parents believe the shooting was part of an attempted carjacking.

“When they shot, they left, they ran. Chicken. If they wanted the vehicle, why didn’t you continue to try to take the vehicle? No, you shot and ran,” Whiteman said. “To those four individuals that was in that car, I’m going to say your day is coming one way or the other.”

If you know who killed Anthony Able, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.