MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been a year since a woman’s son was hit and killed while he was riding his late father’s bike. His mother is still desperate for answers. WREG spoke with the woman and she thinks someone saw what happened but hasn’t come forward yet.

Janice Hesford is a mother on a mission to get answers. In October of 2021, her son Jonathon Hesford was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Frayser.

Hesford says Jonathon was riding his late father’s bike to the gym when someone hit him. Officers said the accident happened near the intersection of James Road and McLean, early one Saturday morning.

According to an MPD crash report obtained by WREG, Jonathan was traveling southbound on North McLean Boulevard when someone hit him. According to the report, the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 9 a.m.

“I was in shock, I was in total shock,” Hesford said. “He was a caring person, he was doing good with his life, and would give you the shirt off his back. He was a good boy.”

Two hours later, Hesford got a call from MPD asking her to come to the Austin Peay precinct. When she arrived, detectives started asking her questions about her son.

“‘Do you have a son named Jonathan, he was involved in an accident, and he didn’t make it,'” Hesford said.

The news nearly destroyed her. Hesford was still dealing with the recent death of her husband, and now her youngest child had been killed.

“He gave me his clothes and I didn’t look at them, but it didn’t hit me until I left the police station,” Hesford said.

She said the detective told her what he could about the accident.

“He turned on McLean and right before you go up that hill, that’s where he got hit,” Hesford said. “The bike was dragged down the street, but he was knocked off the bike.”

Hesford said Jonathan recorded a Facebook video shortly before he was killed.

“I’m coming momma, I’m coming,” Jonathan said in the video.

Hesford believes someone saw what happen but refuses to come forward. She said what makes matters worse, the driver left her son to die in the middle of the street.

“You could have stayed there. Why didn’t you stay there?” Hesford said.

One year later, Memphis police say Jonathan’s case is still an ongoing investigation.

“It’s been hard, I miss him, I’ve been through a lot with him, he was a big part of my life,” Hesford said.

If you know who hit and killed Jonathan Hesford, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.