MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three months ago, a woman’s son was shot and killed at a block party in West Memphis, Arkansas, and still, she hasn’t been able to get any answers.

“It was way too many people out there for nobody to be speaking up and saying anything,” said Diesha Phelix, the victim’s mother.

Her son, 20-year-old Orlando Ingram Jr., was shot in May. Phelix was having dinner with a friend when she got the news.

“His dad called me and was like, ‘They say Orlando has been shot at the block party.’ I said, ‘I just talked to him 45 minutes ago,'” she said. “He was like, ‘Orlando has been shot and he’s dead.'”

Phelix raced to South Redding Street and West Jackson Avenue, where she was told her son was about to be rushed to Regional Medical Center. She says she followed the ambulance to the hospital, watching as the paramedic worked on her son through the back window.

Shortly after they arrived, doctors gave her devastating news. “They came back and said that he had passed away.”

Phelix says West Memphis Police weren’t able to tell her much about what happened. “The police said that he had been shot, and it’s considered a homicide.”

She also says the last three months have been difficult. “I was angry at God at first. What’s going on in my life that this had to happen to me? I never envisioned [myself] being in this position, it’s not a club that I ever wanted to join.”

West Memphis Police have questioned several people but no one has been charged.

If you know who killed 20-year-old Orlando Ingram Jr., you are urged to call Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and up to $2,000 in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.