MEMPHIS, Tenn. — That late-night phone call on June 11, 2021, nearly destroyed Angela Wherry’s life when Memphis Police told her that her son and his girlfriend were killed.

Homicide detectives say that Wherry’s son Je’nario Davis and his girlfriend Shaunease Spencer were discovered by security officers in the Ridgecrest apartments.

“My son was in the apartment with the children’s mom and they had been killed,” Wherry said.

She says the couple had been together for seven years and shared three small kids. She also says her son was an aspiring rapper and chef and had just landed a new job with the railroad.

“The baby was in the home at the time of their death, he was five months old,” Wherry said.

She says she was told it all started when Davis answered a knock at his door, which turned into a home invasion robbery.

She says the couple used to sell snacks out of their apartment to the neighborhood kids to keep them from walking to the store. She believes her son may have opened the door for someone he knew and they killed him.

“My son was shot multiple times and Ms. Spencer was shot in the head,” Wherry said.

The killers have still not been identified or arrested but Wherry says she’s going to make sure three things happen, her son’s case is never forgotten, her son’s kids know he loved them, and her son’s killers are brought to justice.

“This has been devastating, this has changed my life, my daughter’s life, my husband’s life, and the children’s life,” Wherry said. “I need and want for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for what they’ve done, he didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve this, the kids don’t deserve this.”

If you know who killed Je’nario Davis and Shunease Spencer, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 cash in your pocket, remember all calls are confidential.