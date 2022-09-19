MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chrishun Holmes, a 20-year-old man with his entire life ahead of him, had it taken away when he was shot and killed nearly two years ago.

Memphis Police have only one tip that could help: the color of the getaway car. In the meantime, his mother is pleading for anyone who knows anything that could lead to justice for her son to come forward.

“Only reason I’m making it is because God gave me the strength to get through it,” said Angela Green, who never imagined she would have her faith and strength tested all at once.

It happened Dec. 9, 2020 when three of her sons were shot in the parking lot of the Cherry Creek Apartments in East Memphis. Green had just arrived at work a little after 3 p.m. when her family started calling.

When she picked up the phone, the news felt like a ton of bricks crushing her.

By the time she made it to the scene, she was met with blue lights and crime scene tape. Paramedics had rushed all three men to the hospital.

Homicide detectives say Chrishun and his two brothers were just about to park his car in the parking lot when someone opened fire. Officers say at least 20 rounds were fired.

All three men were hit by gunfire. Chrishun didn’t survive.

“The doctors said ain’t nothing we can do for him, he was brain dead,” his mother said. “Chrishun was laying there with blood coming out of his nose and his mouth, just tube everywhere, nurses everywhere.”

Nearly two years later, Green is still hurting and waiting for an arrest.

“It’s devastating, every day I got to live without seeing him,” she said. “This is the worst thing for a mother to go through, to lose a child.”

The only information that homicide detectives have released about the shooter is that a witness saw him get out of a gray minivan and open fire on Holmes’ gold colored car.

► SEE MORE MANHUNT MONDAY STORIES

If you know who killed 20-year-old Chrishun Holmes, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.