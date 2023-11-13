MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is trying to wrap her head around a senseless situation where her teenage son was shot while he was selling bottles of water at a Whitehaven intersection.

Memphis Police say her son, 15-year-old Jamarcus Truitt, was shot two weeks ago at the corner of Elvis Presley and Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.

His mother, Takeitha Thomas, said her son and his friend were selling the water to make money to go to a Halloween haunted house.

MPD said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. as Thomas was on her way to pick up the teens.

“His friend called me enraged and told be hurry up and come cause he had been shot,” she said.

According to an incident report obtained by WREG, it all started when someone in a car tried to rob the two teenagers.

“The boy pointed the gun toward him, and he tried to make him go in his pocket, and he tried to make him take off this pants. My son said he pushed him and told him don’t touch him, and the boy got enraged and jumped back in the car and say he’s about to die, and that’s when he shot him twice,” Thomas said.

She said Jamarcus was shot in the arm and hip and his friend managed to get him to a gas station and call for help.

“When I got there, he was on the floor. I got enraged, and I couldn’t wait for the ambulance. I had them put him in car, and I took him to Methodist,” she said. “I was in shock. I was in shock, I started screaming. It’s a — I wouldn’t want no mother to go through this.”

Jamarcus remains in good condition. He has undergone two surgeries and racked up hundreds of dollars in medical bills.

Memphis Police say the suspect got away in a blue four door vehicle with a white object covering the driver’s side window.

If you recognize the car or know who shot 15-year-old Jamarcus Truitt, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars. Remember, all calls are confidential.

If you would like to help with Jamarcus’ medical expenses, his family has set up at GoFundMe page under his grandmother’s name, Sandra Threadgill.

