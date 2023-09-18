MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother wants answers as the search continues for the person who killed her teenage daughter last Christmas.

On Christmas night 2022, the one person Robyn Ratcliff loves the most was killed and she has no idea why.

“You never expect the be going through this, I didn’t raise my baby in the streets. You would never think that your kid would be shot twice,” she said.

According to Memphis Police, Ratcliff’s daughter, 16-year-old Nia, was at a party at Level 3 Club on Adams in downtown Memphis when she was shot. Police say when they arrived, they found Nia inside the club on the floor unresponsive.

Ratcliff says it all started when Nia asked to spend the night at a friend’s house.

“Since I work nights, she didn’t want to be home Christmas night by herself, so she asked if you could go to her friend’s house for a sleepover,” she recalled.

Ratcliff says it was just before 1 a.m. when that friend’s mom called with devastating news.

“She said ‘Nia has been shot. We are following the ambulance,'” she said.

Ratcliff did what we’d all do — she panicked.

“She said sis calm down, I let them go to a Christmas party and she was shot, I’m following the ambulance, she’s breathing, she’s fighting,” she said.

Ratcliff says she rushed to the hospital to be by her daughter’s side. When she got there, Nia was still fighting to survive. Her daughter held on for two more days, but then took her last breath.

“I don’t know who I am without her,” Ratcliff said.

Memphis Police released surveillance video of the shooting. It shows the suspects firing from a dark colored sedan and a white mini van. Ratcliff says two bullets hit her daughter.

The video also shows a man attempting to shoot at people leaving the scene. Ratcliff says she was told investigators found at least 20 bullet casings during their investigation.

“As many bullets as they shot through that window, its like her wings spread and she protected everybody in the club and ain’t nobody speaking up for her,” she said. “Why, why, why did you just open fire? Why are you just shooting? Why don’t you have a conscience?”

Ratcliff says Nia was an organ donor and her organs ended up saving the lives of 12 people, but she wants someone to come forward and tell Memphis Police what they know about the shooting that took her daughter’s life.

If you know anything, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.

