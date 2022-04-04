MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home.

Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday.

“March 5 at 10:50 p.m. is like the worst day of my life,” she said. “I was at work, and I got a text message saying that my son has been shot. I’m lost, like I have nothing left.”

Barksdale says Juwan’s girlfriend and four-year-old daughter were also inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

“We heard a loud knock at our front door, and I was like, ‘who is it,’ but they never said anything,” Juwan’s girlfriend Shayla Shelton said. “He just looked out the window and as soon as he looked out the window, they just started shooting.”

Shelton says the bullets knocked Juwan to the floor. Shelton grabbed her children and called police.

“I was on the phone with 911,” she said. “That night was horrible, it was terrifying, it’s traumatizing.”

MPD say when they arrived on the scene, they found Juwan unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds to his face, chest and foot. Barksdale said she drove to the scene and saw police lights.

“I drove to their house and when I got there, I seen police lights and I just knew then that my son was dead,” she said. “I just sat outside until 5:00 the next morning until they pulled his body out of the house.”

That was a sight that has Barksdale praying for justice.

“I’m an emotional wreck,” she said. “I can’t do anything, I just want to sit at home.”

If you know who killed Juwan Barksdale, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.