MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible.

She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack.

MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima traveling on Jackson Avenue near I-40 when an orange Dodge Challenger and white Infiniti began racing. Homicide investigators believe the driver of the car that Rogers was riding in joined the race.

Just as their car was about to merge on I-40, detectives said someone started shooting. One of the bullets hit Rogers.

“I just found out at 2 .m. that he was on his way to Regional One and he had been shot,” Huggins said.

When she arrived at the hospital, Rogers was in the emergency room.

“He was in surgery,” Huggins said. “They were trying to stop the bleeding, so we didn’t get a chance to see him until the next day. He was unresponsive. He had a tube down his throat and up his nose. The doctors were pretty much telling us that it was the beginning of the end.”

Four weeks later, Rogers took his last breath.

“As a mom, I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster,” Huggins said. “I’ve been angry, I’ve been hurting, heartbroken and despite all that, I had to put together a funeral.”

If you know who killed James Rogers, call (901)-528-CASH. Your call could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars.

“I love you, and I wish you were here with us,” Huggins said. “We miss you dearly, and we also know that he is an angel in heaven watching over us.”

All calls are confidential.