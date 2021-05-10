Mother believes son may have given a ride to his killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dorothy Scott’s son was murdered last October on a day she says changed her life forever.

Scott said a detective told her that the body of her son, 23-year-old Delgregory Blade, had been found on Timber Lane Street near Binghampton. She says officers couldn’t tell her much, but what they did share, hurt to the core.

“Someone shot him and they shot him twice in the face, and they found him on the side of the road and he was dead,” Scott said.

Scott said Blade relocated to Memphis a few years ago from Detroit. She says her son had just landed a new job, moved into a new apartment and just bought his first car.

It was in that car, she now believes, that someone tried to take her son’s life. She said when officers found his body, nothing was taken except his cell phone.

“He really didn’t deserve that, to be treated that way, to be shot and left there on the curb. It just breaks my heart,” she said.

Scott believes her son may have known his killer. In fact she thinks he may have given his killer a ride from North Memphis to Binghampton, and that’s when something went wrong.

She says after the gunman took her son’s life, he torched her son’s car a mile down the street.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t there, because I know he was probably calling my name and I’m just so sorry that I wasn’t there,” she said.

If you know who murdered Delgregory Blade, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.