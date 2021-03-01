Mom wonders who shot her son at Horn Lake banquet hall

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tykise Robbins remembers the moment her world came crashing down.

“I got a phone call at one something in the morning from my baby boy saying, ‘Mom, Brandon has been shot.’”

Horn Lake Police say, three weeks ago, Brandon Bonds and his two brothers were at the Palace Banquet Hall on Highway 51 when they got into an argument with a group of people over a table.

Brandon Bonds

Police say Bonds left and was followed outside. That’s when a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. Bonds was shot multiple times.

“We went to the hospital where Brandon was, crime scene was there, no one would tell us anything,” she said.

Robbins had no idea her son didn’t survive the shooting.

“I’m thinking they are going to say that we stabilized him, he’s ok. The doctor said, ‘First of all, I want to say I’m sorry for your loss,’ and I will never forget those words.”

Bonds leaves behind one young daughter.

“You have taken away a son, you have taken away grandson, you have taken away a brother, more importantly, you have taken away a father,” she said. “How do you explain to an eight-year-old that she will never see her father again?”

Robbins says the gunmen also opened fire on her younger son’s car. She believes the shooter was trying to kill him too.

“I just want you to know, your day is coming, when you will have to face justice and it is coming and I’m not going to stop until someone is put away for this,” she said.

If you know who is responsible, you are urged to call the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-342-3560. All calls are confidential.