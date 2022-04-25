MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Maschelle Hamilton could barely hold back her tears while telling WREG about her son who was shot and killed three months ago.

Memphis Police said Hamilton’s son, A.G. Moss-Johnson, 32, was shot and killed on January 5 while working at a Whitehaven gas station. Hamilton rushed to the gas station as soon as she heard. Officers did not tell her much, but they did share one thing.

“That he got shot, but they didn’t say how many times, multiple times or just one, but they said he got shot at the door,” Hamilton said.

Detectives said they found him lying on the floor unconscious when they arrived. Hamilton said several people were inside of the gas station at the time of the shooting, and one of them tried to keep her son alive until paramedics arrived.

“Whoever the lady was that was trying to help him, she said she saw blood and she knew he was gone because it was coming from his mouth and eyes,” Hamilton said.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, Moss-Johnson was dead. Now, detectives are looking for his killer.

“I sure miss him about now. I miss him right now,” Hamilton said. “They are going to get theirs. If it was one, two, three, four or five, you are going to get it. You are going to reap what you sow.”

If you know who killed A.G. Moss-Johnson, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.