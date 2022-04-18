MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heather Edwards said her son had a smile that could light up a room, but on January 5, 18-year-old Preston Cunningham’s smile was taken from this world.

Officers said they responded to what they thought was a car accident on Wildwood Drive in East Memphis just before 11:00 a.m. Police saw his wrecked car smashed up against a parked vehicle when they arrived, but they also found Preston’s body lying in the street.

He had been shot multiple times.

“I was notified by homicide at my work, my place of work that my son was murdered and left in the road to die,” Edwards said. “Why, what did they get from it? They took nothing. They took absolutely nothing but my son’s life and left him in the middle of the road.”

Edwards said her son had a bright future. He had a new job and a new car that he bought three days before he was murdered. Now, the only thing she has is memories.

“I’m left with just memories and his clothes and the smell,” she said. “I can’t go anywhere because if I smell his cologne, I break down.”

Edwards said her son’s murder has her feeling helpless and praying for answers.

“I cry and I stay in the house and miss him every day, and I just want to hear his voice,” she said. “I just want to see him again, and I can’t.’

If you know who killed Preston Cunningham, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your call could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.