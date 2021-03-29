Mom, Memphis police searching for Cadillac driver who killed daughter on street and drove away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sharron Brown knows the pain of losing a child. It was a phone call from her son that broke the news about her daughter Arielle last year.

According to a Memphis Police report obtained by News Channel 3, Arielle Brown and her brother were involved in a car accident at Knight Arnold and Ashwood just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Sharron Brown says her daughter was checking on the passengers in the other car when she started complaining about her own injuries.

According to the police report, Arielle was laying in the roadway when a dark colored Cadillac CTS plowed through the crowd of people at the crash site.

“He knocked a lady airborne in the air, hit two more people and dragged my daughter up under his car,” Brown said.

By the time she made it there, it was too late for her daughter.

“Her eyes were rolling in the back on her head and she was taking her last breath. She didn’t have a pulse.”

The death left Brown to raise her granddaughter.

“As I went home, I was asking myself, ‘How do you tell a 4-year-old that her mother is never coming back? She’s gone to be with the Lord.’”

Brown has one question for her daughter’s killer: “I’m not mad, I’m hurt, I’m not mad. I can’t judge you. God has the power to do that. All I want to know is why didn’t you stop.”

If you know who killed Arielle Brown, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and some cash in your pocket. All calls are confidential.