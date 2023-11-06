MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother has been dealing with heartbreak ever since her daughter was found dead inside her car back in August– her killer is still on the loose.

Anita Wilkins’ daughter Charlisa Reed, 22, was shot in Downtown Memphis. “I don’t feel protected. Are we, as citizens, going to have to started taking matters into our own hands by protecting [ourselves]?”

Wilkins is hurt, sad and angry. “Someone just ran out of a crowd with a rifle and started shooting.”

Reed and her friend went Downtown to have a good time. She was sitting in her car at the corner of South Main and Pontontoc when someone pulled out a gun. MPD says the shooting happened just before 3 a.m.

Wilkins was at home waiting for her daughter to walk through the front door. When she got concerned, she tried calling and then tracked her phone.

“I have my daughter’s location,” Wilkins said. “I was checking up on her and she wasn’t responding.”

Wilkins says she then received a breaking news alert on her phone regarding a shooting. “It was a shooting downtown on South Main and Pontotoc and I pulled my daughter’s location up and saw that her car was at the same location. My heart just hit the floor.”

The mother drove Downtown and found her daughter’s car in the middle of a crime scene. “She was in the process of leaving. Before she could even leave, that’s when the shooting took place. Her headlights were on, and she never got a chance to pull off.”

Reed’s car was riddled with bullets. Officers say they found her sitting in the driver’s seat of the car suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital but died.

“If we can’t go to the gas station to pump some gas or go to the grocery store without being harmed, Memphis needs to be shut it down.”

Homicide investigators say the gunmen got away in a gray Dodge Charger. Two months later, detectives say they still don’t have a motive for the shooting or a suspect.

“It takes a mental toll on you when have raised a child and someone has taken their life when they have nothing to do with a situation. They are taking out innocent people,” said Wilkins.

If you know who killed 22-year-old Charlisa Reed, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.