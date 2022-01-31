MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother is begging for closure after her grandson was killed over a year ago.



Memphis Police are still looking for the person responsible and they need your help to find them.



“Sometimes, I just sit up in the house and cry,” Gloria Hilliard said.



Nothing can stop the pain and grief she deals with on a daily basis. Hilliard was forced to bury her grandson in December of 2020.



“He loved football, track and he bowled on the bowling team. But he loved sports,” Hilliard said.



Memphis police said 17-year-old Eddie Hilliard, affectionately known as Tre by his family, was shot in broad daylight on Kansas Street in South Memphis.

Hilliard said someone called Tre’s sister and told her he had been shot.



“It was just like it was yesterday and it’s been over a year ago,” Hilliard said.



Detectives said Tre was changing a tire on a Dodge Charger when someone walked up and shot him.



“I just want to know why. Why would you take his life? What did he do to them?” Hilliard said.



Gloria Hilliard and Tre shared a special bond. Hilliard said Tre was born with a rare heart condition that threatened his life.



“The doctors had said he probably wouldn’t live to get 18,” Hilliard said.



Hilliard never expected that her grandson would lose his life to a senseless act of violence.



“We go to the grave two and three times a week, and I miss him,” Hilliard said.



“I just believe he’s in heaven. You know, that’s what keeps me going.”



If you know who killed Eddie “Tre” Hilliard, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online.



Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and two thousand dollars cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.