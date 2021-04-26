Marion teen’s murder still unsolved five years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Victoria Knighten still remembers the pain she felt the moment she heard her sister found her own son dead.

“She found Jacameron lying on the couch he was slumped over, she said he appeared that he’s been shot,” she said. “To come home and see your son slumped over and he’s been shot multiple times.”

Sixteen-year-old Jacameron Macklin was murdered in April of 2016 in a home on Sherwood Cove in Marion, Ark. Knighten says Jacameron and his mother moved to Marion three months before the murder.

Knighten says her nephew was a good student and star athlete. She says no one can understand how this could happen to a kid who had bright future.

Detectives say evidence suggests the shooter did not force his way into Macklin’s home. They believe it was a targeted incident against him.

Officers say neighbors didn’t see the gunman but they heard the gunshots. Macklin was shot multiple times.

Detectives say they have three persons on interest in Macklin’s murder but they need a little more evidence to charge them.

“For the person that took Jacameron’s life, I pray that God has mercy on your soul,” his aunt said.

If you know who killed Jacameron Macklin, you are urged to call Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.