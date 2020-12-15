Manhunt Monday: Who shot this Holly Springs teenager?

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Sixteen-year-old Markavis Sanders is blessed to be alive.

In October, Holly Springs Police say he and other teens were standing at the corner of Chesterman and Moss Street when two men pulled up in a Honda Accord. Witnesses told police when one of the men asked Sanders, “what you got in your pocket,” eveything went south.

Sanders was shot multiple times in the mouth.

Investigators say that’s when the men drove off, leaving Sanders in the middle of the street. SkyCop cameras captured these pictues of the supects moments before and seconds after the shooting.

Documents obtained by WREG show the suspects were in such a rush to leave, one of them dropped his cell phone.

Sanders spent days in the hospital fighting for his life but miraculously suvived. Now Holly Springs Police say it is time the suspects pay for their crime.

Police say the men were driving a black, two-door Honda Accord with drive-out tags and the back window shot out.

If you know who shot Markavius Sanders, you are urged to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-1311. All calls are confidential.