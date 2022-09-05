MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for 3 things: answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband in January of 2019.

The man shares what happened, and we’ll share a key piece of evidence that could help police in their investigation.

Robert Wilkins-Wiley is on a mission to get answers. “I’m hurt , I’m upset,” Robert said.



Memphis Police said 36-year-old Teon Wiley was shot multiple times at Overton Crossing near Durham in Frayser — just a few feet home his home.

“I went out to get the mail i looked down the street and they were taping off the crime scene, my next door neighbor came and said somebody got shot,” Robert said.

Wilkins had no idea the victim was his husband. However, when Teon never came home, Robert got worried and called the hospital.

“She said, ‘can you identify him,’ I said yes ma’am,” Robert told us. “She said, ‘does he have any markings’, I said yes ma’am, on his right shoulder he has a large tattoo of a cross with his mother’s name on it.”

By the time Robert made it to the hospital, Teon was already dead.

“I wake up and I force myself out of the bed. I force myself to get up and do things,” Robert said. “I’m just existing, I’m not living.”

WREG obtained exclusive video of the person that detectives are now calling a suspect in Teon’s murder.

Police believe the motive was robbery.

“I want answers, I might not ever get them answered but I want his killer brought to justice,” Robert said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

