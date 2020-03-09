Manhunt Monday: The search for a 10-year-old’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gunman is still on the run after they shot and killed a 10-year-old in a drive-by shooting in January.

Memphis police say Jadon Knox was standing on the porch of a home on Josephine Street when someone drove by and opened fire.

"You snatched Jadon from us," his aunt Tawanda Smith said. "He knows nothing. He was outside doing what a 10-year-old does and that's play."

Detectives believe the shooter was aiming at someone who was standing near Knox.

"We have nothing that makes us think that he was a target," Memphis Police Department Lieutenant Tony Mullins said. "Just because you want to shoot a certain person doesn't mean you're going to hit them."

Knox's cousin Donya Moorehead said it is time for the violence to stop so innocent people aren't hurt or killed.

"We don't need no more blood in the streets," Moore said. "We need justice. Not just for Jadon, but for all these little kids that just lost their lives out here."

Homicide detectives believe the shooter was in a grey or silver Chevy Impala. They said it had heavy damage to the passenger side door, and the windshield was cracked.

Investigators said they will continue to search for Knox's killer until he's behind bars.

"This child hasn't done anything to anybody," Mullins said. "Hasn't lived his life, hasn't experienced the things that you and I have. He hasn't had the chance to go to middle school."

If you know who killed Jadon Knox, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

