MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is still searching for answers one year after her son was shot and killed while out celebrating his birthday.

Tracy Martin received the heartbreaking phone call on her son’s birthday. “I was asleep in bed, and I got a phone call from one of his friends who was screaming into the phone that my son had been shot.”

Her 26-year-old son, Ragan Martin, was out celebrating with friends when someone shot him. Memphis Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on the interstate near 240 and Perkins.

Homicide detectives say Ragan was a passenger in the vehicle with three other friends when someone in a black sedan pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

“I said, ‘I know that he has been shot. I just need to know if he’s okay,'” said Tracy. “There was a long pause, and he said, ‘No mommy, he’s not.'”

What was supposed to be a night of celebration of life quickly turned tragic, leaving a mother searching for answers and a baby left to grow up without his father

“That baby is never going to know his daddy other than through pictures,” said Tracy.

Tracy says Ragan never made it to the hospital, he died on the scene. The vehicle that her son was riding in was sprayed the bullet holes, and he wasn’t the only one hit. The driver was also shot but survived.

She believes her son lost his life over jealousy or a senseless feud. Ragan was an aspiring rapper, and he had just signed a contract with a record label, and several people weren’t happy for him.

Tracy says her son had a promising future, now cut short by an act of violence. “The world is full of hate, but I’m not a hateful person. The world is full of people that want vengeance, but I’m not a vengeful person. I pray that they find it in their hearts to do the right thing and come forward and admit that they’ve done wrong.”

If you know who killed Ragan Martin, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 in your pocket.

Remember, all calls are confidential.