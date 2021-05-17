Man released on bond after Southaven shooting wanted by DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — DeSoto County authorities are looking for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” in connection to a shooting a a Southaven apartment complex.

Ricky Joiner is accused of shooting a man multiple times in the parking lot of the Shelby Apartments in Southaven in broad daylight last July.

Police say Joiner and the victim had a disagreement and Joiner pulled out a gun and shot the man. Detectives say Joiner was captured a short time later at Shelby Drive and Mendenhall by Memphis Police.

On July 21, Joiner was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on attempted murder charges. Eight days later, he was released on a $750,000 bond.

One of the conditions of Joiner’s bond is that he must show up for his court dates, a rule deputies say he has already broken.

“Whenever someone doesn’t show up for their first appearance, that’s a pretty much a red flag saying they don’t have any intentions on ever coming back to court,” said Major Ray Henley with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Henley said a judge has now issued a bench warrant for Joiner’s arrest for failure to appear in court.

Not only is the DeSoto County Fugitive Division now looking for Joiner, but so is A&B Bail Bonding company.

“Our main concern is to get him off the streets,” said Willie Joiner with A&B.

Jones said none of the contact information they have for Joiner works. He believes Joiner could be hiding out in Memphis or in Clarksdale, Mississippi, his hometown.

If you know where Ricky Joiner is hiding you are urged to contact the DeSoto County Fugitive Division at fugitive@desotocountyms.gov or at 662-469-8524. A&B Bonding company is also offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Joiner’s arrest.