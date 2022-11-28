MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them.

The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery to the police.

The young man’s aunt says she just wants answers.

“We can’t sleep. He stays on our minds,” Dianne Everette said.

Dianne Everette wants answers. In September, her nephew 21-year-old Bentavious Anderson found dead in a rooming house 1400 block of Bryan Street.

Everette says they moved Bentavious to this new place on September 28th and in less than 24 hours, he was dead.

“About 7:30 that morning, the landlord called us and said we need to get over there because the young man in the room, the man we got the room for has been murdered,” Everette said.

Memphis police say they found Bentavious dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

By the time Everette made it to the scene, officers had surrounded the crime scene.

“They had yellow tape and all the police. They wouldn’t let us in. They said he had been shot like five or six times,” Everette said,

This left Everette wondering why someone would want her nephew dead.

“Why would you do that? He just moved in there. He didn’t know that neighborhood. Why would you take that child’s life like that?” Everette said.

Memphis police say they don’t have any information about a suspect, but say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know who killed Bentavious Anderson, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.