MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is still seeking answers nearly 28 years after a man was found dead inside his Whitehaven apartment.

Ladarious Stewart will never forget September 1, 1995.

“That was the day my mom checked me out of school. She told me that they found my uncle dead in his bedroom. Somebody had killed him,” he said.

Memphis Police say 29-year-old Barry Stewart was killed inside his Whitehaven apartment. Ladarious says when no one had heard from his uncle, his aunt, Barry’s sister, went over to his apartment to check on him.

“They found him laying dead face down in the floor in his drawers. He had been shot in his left eye and in the back of his neck,” Ladarious said.

Now almost 28 years later, the case is getting a new set of eyes. It’s now being investigated by the Memphis Police Department’s Cold Case Unit.

Investigators say they believe Barry Stewart was asleep in his bedroom but woke up when he heard someone force their way into his apartment and that’s when the gunman shot Stewart.

Ladarious says his uncle was the kind of man that would help a stranger. But he says it was no stranger that took his uncle’s life.

“I know for a fact he knew his killer,” he said. “I believe it was someone that he considered a friend. Somebody that he helped plenty of times and was still helping at the time.”

Ladarious has this message for who he believes pulled the trigger.

“You know you were wrong for doing that to your friend. Get that off your mind, off your conscience, off your heart, and off your soul,” he said.

If you know who killed Barry Stewart, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help solve this case and put $2,000 cash in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.