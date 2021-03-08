Killer wanted after man in wheelchair shot to death in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shalanda Snearley has spent the last year trying to survive a broken heart.

Memphis Police say in February of 2020, Korey Dupree was murdered in his Cordova apartment. Officers say the shooting happened at 332 South Berkshire.

Snearley says she became suspicious when phone calls to Korey went unanswered, so she sent family to check on him.

“My sister called back screaming and hollering, I just knew right then that something was wrong,” she said.

Snearley says in 2016, a shooting left her son paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. Now a shooting took his life.

“You could have hit him a couple of times and took whatever you wanted to take, why did you have to kill him?” she sasked.

Snearley says her son had just received a settlement in a lawsuit and she wonders if someone targeted him for his money.

“It’s a difference when your love one is sick or you kinda know what happened, but this takes it to another level when there’re murdered in cold blood execution style,” she said.

If you know who killed 27-year-old Korey Dupree, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and a thousand dollars cash in your hands. all calls are confidential.