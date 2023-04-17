MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lawanda Taylor has been dealing with unimaginable pain after someone killed her son. Memphis Police said 33-year-old Shamarez Taylor was shot multiple times at 32 North Belvedere in Midtown.

“If you have three children, let walk up and shoot someone in cold blood the way they shot him, we have a big problem in this city,” Taylor said.

“I received a call on August 24th at 11 p.m., from my brother and he was frantic and he said that Shamarez had been shot,” Taylor said. “He said ‘he’s bleeding out’, I said get off the phone with me and call 911.”

Paramedics rushed Shamarez to the hospital, but sadly he didn’t survive. Homicide detectives said Shamarez was standing on the doorstep to his apartment when he was shot.

Taylor watched the surveillance video released by Memphis Police showing the gunmen moments before they open fire.

“We saw three teenagers run up and shot him, it was like a ambush,” Taylor said. “We don’t have a clue why three teenagers would walk up and shoot him.”

Taylor said her son didn’t bother anyone and he didn’t hang out with a lot people so she’s clueless as to why someone would kill him. Now, Shamarez’s four kids are growing up without their father.

Taylor hopes someone will recognize the three suspects in the surveillance video and call Memphis Police.

“I want to be able to tell his children, we caught who did this to your father,” she said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

