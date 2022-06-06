MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lyndsay Pittman held back tears as she described the day she found out her friend and coworker had been murdered.

Memphis Police said Mallory Morgan, 27, was shot in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments on May 12 just after midnight.

“It was a shock. I just couldn’t believe it,” Pittman said. “It took me to my knees. It’s affected me in such a way that I know that I will never be the same.”

Officers said they initially thought they were answering an accident call. When they arrived on the scene, they found Morgan’s black Volkswagen crashed against another car. That car belonged to Alvin Jones.

“It just a material thing,” Jones said. “Only thing I’m concerned about is the family having to deal with this loss.”

Police said Morgan’s driver side window was shattered and her body was still inside of the car. The news of Morgan’s murder quickly reached her friends and coworkers at U.T. Health Science Center.

“People should expect that they could come home and walk through the parking lot without danger of being shot,” Pittman said.

Officers located a witness that heard the gunshots. Now, homicide investigators said they need your help finding the person that pulled the trigger.

“Her family deserves answers, her friends deserve answers, justice should be served,” Pittman said.

If you know who killed Mallory Morgan, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. CrimeStoppers and Morgan’s family are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Morgan’s killer.

All calls are confidential.