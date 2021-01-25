‘It tears my heart out’: Mother wonders who killed her son in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rosemary Hooks says the pain of losing her son never gets easier.

“It kills me, it tears my heart out,” she said. “He was a real friendly guy, he would do what he could for anybody that asked him.”

Memphis Police say George Hooks was killed May 1, 2013 in the 1400 block of Gausco in South Memphis.

Police says the shooting happened just after 5 o’clock in the morning as Hooks was about to get in his truck and leave for work. That’s when officers say someone walked up to him and shot him.

No one saw the shooting, but his neighbor heard the gunfire and rushed outside, only to see Hooks laying face down on the ground, bleeding.

“I went to shake him, I started calling his name,” neighbor Ken Small said. “I was getting nervous. I saw blood coming out. I panicked, I didn’t know what to do.”

Smalls called 911.

“I was going to give him CPR but he was already gone,” he said. “His body was warm around the waist but his chest was cold.”

Detectives have spent seven years looking for his killer, but the trail has gone cold. Police beleive Hooks may have been the victim of a robbery.

His mother says not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her son and pray for peace and closure.

“It is a feeling that you can’t rub, you can’t scratch, it’s just tearing your heart out. You will never be the same and every day you think about it,” she said.

“Son, I love you. I don’t know what happened, but I wish you could tell me, and I love you forever.”

If you know who killed George Hooks you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangeous criminal behind bars and thousand dollars cash in your pocket. All calls are confidential.