MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for the suspects who robbed an elderly woman outside her home as she was searching for her kitten.

83-year-old Mary Holland says she was standing in the car porch of her Nutbush home looking for her kitten when two men ran up and robbed her. “I saw these two guys walking down the sidewalk, and one started running up to me, and I couldn’t run.”



Holland said one of them told her, “Give me your car keys. If you don’t, I’ll kill you.”



According to the police report, one of the men grabbed her and shoved her to the ground. “I scuffled. I tried to get away, but I couldn’t,” said Holland.

The attack was so violent, it left her arm badly bruised and swollen. “He [twisted] my arm trying to get in my pocket. He got my keys out of my shorts pocket,” she said.

Holland said when the robbers took off in her car, they ran over and killed her cat.

When police arrived, she says they told her she was the fifth victim that day. “They said they beat one guy up because they were trying to get his car, and they wouldn’t let them have it,” said Holland.

Memphis Police released video of the two men believed to be involved in Holland’s attack. “We are looking for these suspects. We have the information out. The violent crime unit is working on this case,” said Chief Sam Hines.

Police fear if they don’t get these guys off the street soon, they are going to strike again. “Someone is going to fight back, and someone is going to get hurt, either the suspects or more victims, and we really don’t want either,” said Hines.

If you know who attacked and robbed Mary Holland, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars. Remember, all calls are confidential.