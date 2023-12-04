MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is demanding answers after she says she and her children were targeted and shot at while she was driving in North Memphis.

One of her children is now recovering from serious injuries.

Two weeks ago, Shamika Farmer was driving on Hollywood near Chelsea when two people started shooting at her and her children.

“I was telling them to get down on the floor,” she said.

Farmer said she doesn’t know where the gunfire came from, but she knew it was close because it was so loud.

“As we were merging to get on the interstate, as I was telling my daughters to get down, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’ve been hit,’ I said, ‘What do you mean you’ve been hit? You’ve been shot,'” she recalled. “I looked to my left, and I saw a guy sitting out of the sunroof shooting at my car, and I said, ‘Oh my God, they are still shooting.'”

She said she doesn’t know the gunmen and has no idea why they were targeted.

“My 11-year-old was like, ‘Ma, I got her, I got her. I can’t wake her up, but she’s still breathing.’ He was like, ‘Go, go, go,'” she said.

Farmer drove to a fire station for help.

“When the firemen came out and they started to do their thing, I could hear them say, ‘She’s bleeding inward.’ I was like, ‘Oh Jesus.’ I went to the side and got on my knees and started praying,” she said. “I was so angry, I was so afraid, and I was so mad that I wasn’t able to protect my child, and she was with me.”

Her 9-year-old daughter Shamiya was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

“She was shot twice in her stomach. She was also shot in her right leg. One of the bullets that went in her stomach came out of her back,” her mother said.

Farmer said Shamiya has endured five surgeries in two weeks and still has more to go. She said her daughter is still in a lot of pain but remains in good spirits.

Memphis Police say the suspects got away in a white Infiniti, and they have choice words for the gunmen.

“It’s disgusting. It is disgusting. This is cowardice. To aimlessly shoot in a vehicle and strike a kid is cowardice. Be a man, solve your problems with your words, talk it out. Don’t resort to gun violence. It’s stupid,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee.

If you know who shot 9-year-old Shamiya Farmer, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put dangerous criminals behind bars. Remember, all calls are confidential.

If you have a story that you would like for us to profile on Manhunt Monday, email us at manhuntmonday@wreg.com.