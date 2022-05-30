MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend of 2015 nearly destroyed Valeria Henderson.

The mother of an Army Sergeant is still grieving while his killer remains on the run. Memphis police say her son, Calvin Wilhite Jr. was shot near the FedEx Forum on May 24.

“I hate them, I hate them,” Henderson said. “That was the worst, worst day of my life.”

The army sergeant and his girlfriend were walking after leaving Beale Street. Detective said three men in a dark-colored car started yelling at Wilihite’s girlfriend. Whilite, 26, and the men got into an argument when one of the men started shooting.

Wilhite was shot three times.

A short time later, Wilhite’s mother got a frantic phone call.

“I walked in my room, my landlord phone run, I went over and answered it. It was a little bit after midnight,” Henderson said. “The young lady on the other end said ‘Coo has been shot.”

Young Coo was Wilhite’s nickname. He was rushed to the hospital.

“Doctors came in, shook their heads, and said he didn’t make it,” Henderson said.

Years later, Henderson said there has been no new information in the case, and she is still waiting for an arrest in her son’s murder.

“I still can’t sleep fully at night,” Henderson said. “Seven years and I’m still up wondering who, why.” Why would you kill my son? It has been devastating. I’m on an emotional roller coaster. I go to support groups to help me deal with it. Depressed, so many emotions. So many emotions.”

Henderson has even formed a friendship with Deborah Marion, Lorenzen Wright’s mother, who also knows the pain of losing a son to murder and waiting years for justice.

“I miss my son so much,” she said. “I love you Coo. I love you more than words, and I’m so glad you knew that.”

If you know who killed Sergeant Calvin Wilhite Jr., call (901)-528-CASH. You could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Wilhite’s family is also offering $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of his killer.

All calls are confidential.