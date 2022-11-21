MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says the news of her brother’s death still hurts nearly five months later.

Adding to that pain, police have yet to find the person responsible for her brother’s killing, despite security video showing the attack.

On June 7, Memphis police found 23-year-old Laterrance Pugh sitting in his Nissan Altima at 492 Jacklyn Street in South Memphis just after 8 p.m.

He had been shot in the head.

“I should have made him stay at home because I felt like something was off anyway that day,” Maisha Pugh said.

Maisha says the day her brother Laterrance was killed she could feel something bad was brewing.

Police say Pugh’s car was parked off the roadway in a grassy area, the rear back passenger window had been shot out. Officers say by the time paramedics arrived, he had taken his last breath.

“Earlier that day, he got robbed and he came back to the house and he was telling us what happened and I just felt like I should have made him stay at home,” Maisha said.

Maisha says after the robbery, Pugh left home to meet a friend. A few hours later she tried calling him, but her calls went unanswered.

Later that night, Pugh’s worried family reported him missing.

Maisha says two days later, MPD contacted them to tell them her brother was dead.

“A lot of hurt, and a lot of questions, because I really want to know who could do something like that to him,” Maisha said.

She believes her brother may have known his killer.

“I just think someone was trying to rob him again, and this time they ended up killing him,” Maisha said.

Maisha says the gunman took her brother’s life five days before his 24th birthday.

On the day Pugh was killed, Memphis police say video shows a black 4-door vehicle was seen parked beside Pugh’s car. Moments later, someone was seen getting out of the black car and opening fire on Pugh’s car.

Five months later, homicide investigators are still searching for the shooter.

If you know who killed Laterrence Pugh, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.