Helena-West Helena Police searching for shooter in 73-year-old woman’s death

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police say a 73-year-old woman who was the victim of a violent,cold-blooded attack was targeted by whoever killed her.

When Genoria Mosby returned home in Helena-West Helena just after 8 p.m. May 4, police say someone was waiting for her. Surveillance pictures show the suspect near Mosby’s house moments before she was killed.

Suspect in Genoria Mosby killing

“Ms. Mosby was a church-going lady. She embraced this community and this community embraced her,” Police Chief James Smith said.

Police say when Mosby arrived home, she parked her car just a few steps from her front door. Investigators say that’s when the shooter puts his plan into motion.

“He’s been watching and waiting for her, he’s been driving up and down the street,” Smith said. “He made sure that it was her, he hides, she gets out of the car.”

Mosby was using a walker. She was getting her keys when police say the shooter rushed up behind her.

The assailant came out of nowhere, shot her multiple times and didn’t take anything.

“She was not robbed,” Smith said. “Her belongings were all in place. Whoever targeted her had plans to do this.”

Smith says to make matters worse, it wasn’t until the next morning before anyone reported seeing Mosby’s body.

“All night long, she was laying out there in the yard, cars was driving by, individuals were walking up and down the street,” he said.

Smith says Mosby didn’t deserve this, and they are going to find her killer.

“We will not stop, we will not rest until we solve this crime,” he said.

If you know who killed Genoria Mosby, you are urged to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.