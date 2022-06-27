MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed during a trip to a convenience store in North Memphis, leaving his family to mourn.

Newly released pictures of the man detectives believe to be responsible has given the family a chance at justice.

“It’s just so shocking, heartbreaking,” Georiesha Minter, cousin of the victim, said.

Minter is grieving the loss of her cousin, Terrance Burke.

Memphis police say Burke was shot inside a North Memphis convenience store two weeks ago.

Detectives say seconds after he walked in, a silver Volkswagen Passat pulled into the parking lot and the surveillance cameras captured the gunmen’s every movement.

Burke went to the store to buy a few things earlier that morning and as he was standing at the counter, a person pulled into the parking lot, exited their vehicle, shot Burke and ran Minter said.

Burke did not survive.

Memphis police released photos of the gunmen leaving the store and the cameras captured a unique tattoo on his arm.

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize it.

“All of our family just wants to know why, any if he wasn’t my family, I still would want to know why, why you would do this,” Minter said.

Burke’s young daughter is now left to grow up without a father.

“I wish that he could just joke with me one more time, I wish that I would time him, I’m so sorry, I wish that you could have been anywhere else, doing anything, and that you are so loved and missed,” Minter said.

If you know who killed Terrance Burke, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-cash.